A shop stocking worldwide trending skincare products has opened in Southsea with a host of loyal customers already utilising it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tatjana Volaka opened Kosmobox in 1 Albert Road two months ago, taking inspiration from the boutique stores usually more commonly found in London and Brighton. It is a business that she has been thinking about opening for a while but took the leap when seeing the store, which previously housed Pidgeon Books, was available.

The shop is bringing a range of popular K-beauty products to Southsea, with Korean skincare currently hugely popular around the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tatjana said: “K-beauty right now is booming worldwide. It's mostly Korean product in the store. Soon we'll add some other brands but right now it's based on my personal experience and selection of the brands and products.”

The Korean products are heralded for the natural ingredients that are used and the effects they have on the skin. Tatjana said: “It's more about the natural healthy ingredients, South Korea is very innovative with its formulas. The products are recognised for their effectiveness, largely thanks to its focus on natural, transformative ingredient such as Tea Tree Oil, Centella Asiatica, and Niacinamide.”

Tatjana opened Kosmobox in Albert Road in May. | Joe Williams

Kosmobox has a number of skincare products that cater to all types of skin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tatjana said: “We are all so different and have different sensitivities. That’s what I love about the South Korean skin care, they look at the wider perspective and cater for all people. Whether you're a teenager navigating hormonal breakouts or someone seeking solutions for mature skin, we have something for you.”

With Kosmobox, Tatjana wants to create a cosy, relaxing environment where people can enjoy a personalised shopping experience which doesn’t break the bank. That personalised experience is something that Tatjana believes gives it an advantage over shopping online.

She said: “I’m here to help people select the right products and help understand their routines and how they want to look.

“Lots of people ask me what the difference is in buying online or going instore. We are in a time when lots of people use Amazon and find offers but I believe that the shop can be something special for the local community. It gives people the chance to come in and try the products and enjoy the shopping experience rather than just clicking online.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tatjana outside her K-beauty store, Kosmobox, in Albert Road. | Joe Williams

Tatjana put a lot of work into revamping the store, giving it a distinctive pink colouring inside and out. While skincare can be stereotypically viewed as focussed on women, she wanted to emphasise that the products are not gender specific.

She said: “In Korea it is not split between men and woman products. Some men might see a pink coloured product and think ‘oh its not for me’ and we do have some men’s lines that are blue or black coloured, but I can see from our clients that men will pick the best product for their skin, it doesn't matter in which packaging.

“They understand the idea that skin care is really important.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tatjana is looking to continue to spread the word of K-beauty through Portsmouth and will be shortly launching an online store to enable Kosmobox to reach further. More information can be found on kosmobox.co.uk.

Watch the video embedded in this article for the full interview with Tatjana and a look round Kosmobox.