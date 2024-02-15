Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bernards Estate Agents took home 16 awards at the allAgents 2023 Customer Experience Awards. The firm, which has offices across the Portsmouth area in Fareham, Drayton, Waterlooville and Portsmouth, won gold in 12 of the categories, silver and bronze in two.

The winners are decided by the reviews and testimonials that are left by the businesses’ clients on the allAgents website, which is an independent review platform specifically for estate agencies. The winners were unveiled at a ceremony at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow in December, 2023, and it is the second time that Bernards has been victorious in the allAgents awards, having won 15 of the awards back in 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Byrne, the company’s director, said: "We opened our Fareham office around 18 months ago and despite how slow the market has been and how much pessimism there has been around buying and selling properties, we have broken ground in a new marketplace, which we’re all really pleased with and I’m so proud of the team for not only making that happen, but for providing such a great service that has been recognised by so many amazing reviews."

Some of the stand-out agents mentioned in the majority of reviews were Luke McNally, who was the top mortgage broker in the area, Lacie Bray and David Morgan, who were both the top salespeople in the company. Daniel is now looking to grow his business even further, and he is keeping his eyes peeled for further opportunities and partnerships with other agencies which will take Bernards to the next level.