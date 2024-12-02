A first glimpse has been revealed of the proposed new £6.5million replacement for a much-loved pub which was destroyed in a devastating fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stunning images reveal a bold vision for the new-look The Osborne View in Hill Head after a planning application was formally submitted by owner company Hall & Woodhouse to Fareham Borough Council seeking permission to build it.

It comes after the popular pub caught fire in February as a result of an electrical fault in a tumble dryer which left the local community devastated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Hall and Woodhouse has previously shared news of its plans for a replacement, this is the first time residents can see the proposals for themselves - as well as share their views.

Proposals for The Osborne View have been submitted to Fareham Borough Council | MacKenzie Wheeler

As previously reported by The News, the new venue will be one single building of four storeys high, with a beach bar on the lowest level, restaurant above, and a bar and dining area above that at the road level. The top floor would be reserved for five bedrooms for staff.

The beach and road levels would both boast terraces and if approved it is hoped the building work, which would take around 12 months to complete, will begin next summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glass, shingle and wood are among the materials proposed to be used in the build which will have a smaller footprint than the previous pub which had consisted of a variety of buildings of different sizes. This is because the site had evolved over the pub’s existence, including when it was once a hotel.

Proposals for The Osborne View have been submitted to Fareham Borough Council | MacKenzie Wheeler

In its supporting information the company said it was looking to ‘maximise sea views’ with the glass playing a key part in bringing this about make the most of the stunning views across the Solent towards the Isle of Wight, with the site facing Osborne House where it takes its name.

It also said it was making better use of the levels leading down from the road to the beach.

It said: “The desire to provide sea views to each of the trading areas and to address the change in levels from the street to the beach has driven the architecture of the building, which has focussed on the creation of a series of strong horizontal bands and floors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was also important that the pub relates to the street scene and, as such, those parts of the pub next to the adjacent houses are to be solid and enclosed to minimise any harm to residential amenity.”

Bold new look for the replacement Osborne View | MacKenzie Wheeler

Mark James, Property Director at Hall & Woodhouse said the company had been keeping local residents updated and was grateful for all of the local support shared so far.

He said: “We shared our rebuild plans for the Osborne View with Hill Head residents and the wider community earlier this year, and we thank them for their ongoing support.

“We remain committed to delivering a new, improved version of the former Osborne View, while still honouring the pub’s heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope to work quickly and smoothly with (the council) to restore the Osborne View to its vital role in the heart of the community as soon as possible.”

Much of the cost of the rebuild will come from insurance money, however the brewery is also adding to to pot to provide the best possible rebuild

To view or comment on the plans visit Fareham Borough Council’s planning portal and search for application P/24/1544/FP.