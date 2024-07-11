The Osborne View pub in Hill Head, near Fareham, was struck by a horrendous blaze in the early hours of Thursday, February 22, with firefighters from ten Hampshire stations rushing to try and tackle the raging fire. The popular family pub suffered fatal damage due to the sheer amount of smoke and flames and Breezes, an adjacent venue, also suffered minor smoke damage as a result. The cause of the fire is thought be from an electrical fault from a tumble dryer and the blaze sent shockwaves across the local community who cherish the venue which is sat on the seafront. The pub is operated by Hall and Woodhouse which also owns The Robin Hood Inn in Portsmouth and The Jolly Sailor in Southampton. The chain has said previously that it is ‘committed to rebuilding’ the pub to return it to its former glory.

In a previous statement, Matt Kearsey, managing director of Hall and Woodhouse, said: “Hall and Woodhouse is committed to rebuilding The Osborne View Hotel to return it to our valued guests, following the fire which broke out a couple of months ago. While our timescales for redevelopment are currently being determined, our plans to restore the building to its former cherished role within the Fareham community, are progressing. In the meantime, we regularly have contractors on site to maintain the safety of our premises.

“We will update on plans to rebuild when we are able to and thank our locals for their continued patience and understanding during this process.”

The site is currently undergoing a lot of demolition work in a bid to restore the pub to its ‘cherished role’.

Here are 9 pictures of the progress at the Osborne View Pub:

1 . Osborne View pub, Hill Head Demolition site at the Osborne View pub, Hill Head, Fareham, showing ongoing work Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100724-019) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2 . Demolition site at the Osborne View pub, Hill Head Demolition site at the Osborne View pub, Hill Head, Fareham, showing ongoing work Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100724-016) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3 . Demolition site at the Osborne View pub, Hill Head Demolition site at the Osborne View pub, Hill Head, Fareham, showing ongoing work Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100724-015) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

4 . Demolition site at the Osborne View pub, Hill Head Demolition site at the Osborne View pub, Hill Head, Fareham, showing ongoing work Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100724-014) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales