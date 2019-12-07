STAFF at a travel agent were rewarded for staying open later at the Christmas light switch on when they were greeted by a panto and Boyzone star.

Shane Lynch from Boyzone and Celebrity Big Brother fame was in town where he is appearing in the Kings Theatre pantomime and popped in to say hello to staff at Hays Travel in Cascades Shopping Centre.

Boyzone star Shane Lynch with staff from Hays Travel in Portsmouth.

He was at the centre to help with the lights switch-on.

READ MORE: Best photos as Portsmouth’s Christmas lights are switched on in Commercial Road

Chloe Reed, branch manager shop said: ‘Meeting Shane was the icing on the cake to help us celebrate our shop re-opening and joining the Hays Travel family.

Shane was more than happy to pose for a photo with us and after hearing about our story on how we joined the Hays Travel family he wished us loads of success and a Happy Christmas.’

READ MORE: Full list of Christmas pantomimes 2019 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Southampton

Shane stars as Abanazar in this year’s production of Aladdin, fresh from appearing in the chart-topping band’s farewell tour.

A star-studded cast list also includes The Voice’s Lucy Kane as Princess Jasmine, Phats and Small singer Ben Ofoedu as The Genie, West End star Dani Acors as The Spirit of The Ring and children’s presenter Mike Goble as Wishee Washee.

The Kings’ popular creative director Jack Edward returns as Widow Twankey.

Performances begin on December 11 and last until January 5.