A dedicated colleague at B&Q in Havant will be celebrating 50 years of service after starting his job at 16 years old.

This will be the first time that a member of staff has reached this milestone and to celebrate, Roy’s colleagues have come together.

Roy Hunt will be the first ever B&Q colleague to mark 50 years of service at the company. Pictured: Roy Hunt

Roy also received a monetary gift from B&Q in recognition of being the first colleague to reach the milestone with the brand.

James Cullen, unit manager of the Havant store said: “Roy has been through decades of change with B&Q and he can tell you some stories. It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with him over the last six years I’ve been the unit manager, and I know his colleagues all feel the same.”

Roy said: “It was only a small, quite bare store rather than the big warehouse looking style it is now – we wore red outfits with a blue tie which made us look like a post box! Much happier in the orange apron I have now.

“I never met the original owners Block and Quayle but I remember lots of the original directors from back then, the business was a lot different to now – internet and changes in