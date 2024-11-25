An entrepreneur has sucessfully established a hair care brand after being diagnosed with an obsessive-compulsive disorder.

The trauma of her father’s death when she was nine-years-old resulted in Rosie being diagnosed with trichotillomania. The obsessive-compulsive disorder caused her to pull her hair out and it was not until 2017, after undergoing cognitive behavioural therapy, that she stopped.

Rosie Myers has created her own hair care brand, nope. which is reaching new heights. | Rosie Myers

Once her hair started growing back, she began to realise that the products she was using contained chemicals and was not sustainable.

After two years of working with a manufacturer, she realised that she could address the gap in the market for high-quality ethical products, and from this, nope . was born.

nope. specialises in ethical shampoo and conditioner bars that are vegan, plastic-free, not tested on animals, palm oil free, colour safe, and hard water safe.

Rosie Myers, founder of nope., said: “The love nope. has received has been incredible. Our business is helping people to feel confident about their hair while combating sustainability issues.

“As we continue to expand, I hope to make shampoo and conditioner bars the new normal, reducing the use of plastic and water in the hair care industry.“I’ve gone from literally tearing my hair out to dedicating my life to improving the haircare industry.”

Rosie added: “With the support of GC Business Finance and Start Up Loans, I have turned my passion for sustainable hair care into a full-time business that is getting recognition within the industry.

“I’m looking forward to seeing where the next few years will take nope.”