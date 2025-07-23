The closure of an iconic gaming retailer is ‘part of a broader strategy’, a spokesperson has confirmed.

The retailer, which specialises in video games, consoles and accessories, has been part of the centre for years, with the council saying its focus is on ‘prioritising innovative uses’ and driving ‘economic resilience.’

GAME, in Fareham Shopping Centre, has left customers shocked following its sudden closure. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (160725-33) | Chris Moorhouse

The closure comes after the owner of GAME, Frasers Group, has started closing stores to replace them with concession stands.

“The group has been gradually replacing standalone GAME stores with concessions inside larger Sports Direct locations.”

The shopping centre was bought by Fareham Borough Council in October 2023 for a price tag of £14.25m as part of a wider regeneration scheme.

A spokesperson for Fareham Borough Council said: “Our focus is on driving local economic resilience and revitalisation. We’re working closely with landlords and businesses to secure new occupants for vacant units—prioritising innovative uses, supporting growing local enterprises, and meeting the changing needs of the town centre.

“Our Regeneration Strategy is about more than filling empty premises; it’s about creating sustainable, thriving high streets that reflect the character of the area and serve our residents, businesses and visitors for the long term.”