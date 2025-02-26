Comma marks 60th year with Mike Smallbone Partnership for FE College Training

Comma is proud to be marking its 60th anniversary this year - and in addition to celebrating past achievements and its significant contribution to the automotive industry over the years, the brand is also reinforcing its commitment to the future of the aftercare sector by partnering with renowned Automotive Aftermarket expert, Mike Smallbone, to deliver FE college training across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With an impressive 45 years of experience in the Automotive Aftercare sector, Mike Smallbone brings deep industry knowledge and expertise to the initiative. As a Comma Ambassador, he will play a key role in educating and inspiring the next generation of automotive professionals through hands-on learning and tailored training programmes.

As part of Comma’s 60th-year celebrations, the brand is placing a stronger focus on supporting young talent. Through this collaboration, students will gain valuable industry experience with bespoke business development training, applying real-world insights to their learning. They will also take part in soft skills and customer service workshops, equipping them with essential skills for career readiness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

College Academy Sessions, developed in partnership with supply partners, will provide practical learning opportunities, while Business Builder events will offer hands-on experience tailored for Motor Factors and Garages. Additionally, students will have access to special projects and tailored business support, designed to tackle key industry challenges and prepare them for future success.

Comma marks 60th year with Mike Smallbone Partnership for FE College Training

As a seasoned industry speaker, Mike Smallbone will deliver engaging, informative talks on key topics, equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their careers. This partnership marks just one of the many exciting initiatives planned for Comma’s 60th anniversary celebrations. Since 1965, Comma has been at the forefront of automotive innovation, and this year, the brand is looking back on its journey while continuing to push forward. As part of a packed programme of activities to mark this business milestone, there are several exciting initiatives on the horizon.

In June 2025, Comma will be at Automechanika Birmingham on stand M90, inviting visitors to celebrate with them and discover what’s next for the brand. The myComma Loyalty Scheme will also see exciting new launches and exclusive rewards with mechanics and technicians being encouraged to sign up to stay informed and receive the latest updates.

Additionally, Comma will be revisiting six decades of history, sharing key moments and inviting workshops to join in the celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Investing in the next generation is key to ensuring the continued success of the industry,” said Rupinder Sodhi, Head of Marketing Europe. “With Mike’s experience and passion for mentoring, we’re confident this partnership will bring real value to students, helping them develop both technical and business skills that will set them up for long-term success.”

Stay tuned for more updates on how Comma is shaping the future of the Automotive Aftermarket. For more information on Comma, please visit www.commaoil.com