South Parade Pier welcomes brand new potato haven as jacket potato spot SpudSea opens
SpudSea, located on South Parade Pier, Southsea, officially opened its doors to customers at the beginning of April - and it has gone down a treat.
The business, which specialises in jacket potatoes with tasty fillings and pasties, has been opened by owner, Daryl Adams, and manager, Richard Shaw, both of whom are overwhelmed at the response since opening.
Richard said: “We’ve always had an interest in the food industry and jacket potatoes are really trendy at the moment - Daryll got offered the unit at the pier so we took it and it was quite run down so we spent a lot of time making the place nice.
“I used to come to the pier as a kid and we just wanted to bring something new to Portsmouth and give it a new lease of life - It’s such a brilliant location and we love being by the sea.
“It isn’t just jacket potatoes, it’s about being part of the community and the support we’ve had has already been amazing.”
The shop serves up a range of different fillings including chilli and cheese, tuna, beans and much more as well as traditional pasties from Pirate Pasties.
Richard added: “It has been really good and we have only been open two weeks but we have already got a few customers that have been coming in every other day.
“We have almost become known and famous for our chilli and cheese jacket potato because we make it from scratch every morning and that is definitely our best seller so that’s what people have been going for.”
The pair have big plans for the future and are looking to introduce a range of exciting and bold new combinations as well as food challenges for customers to tuck into.
