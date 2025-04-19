Merlin Pitt, owner of Actually Merlin Vintage, stands outide of his vintage clothing shop on Albert Rd, Southsea. | Nathan Lipsham

One year on and Albert Road’s quirky vintage shop is celebrating its first birthday after the owner made his dream a reality.

Merlin Pitt, 38, has had an eventful year after taking a leap of faith and opening his bold vintage shop, Actually Merlin Vintage, in the heart of Southsea.

The mechanic spent years showcasing his vintage clothing collections at markets and pop up events - and at the end of March 2023, he finally opened his store.

Merlin said: “It has been all I could have hoped for and a lot more. I have met some incredibly lovely people, we are really lucky - 99 per cent of the people that come through the door are lovely and a lot of them have become friends.

“It has been really well received and I have been incredibly flattered and it is quite a big risk taking on something like this - we did a lot of markets and pop up events but it’s still a risk to open your own shop but the people of Southsea have been amazing and they’ve championed us from the start.

“Obviously it’s a challenge but it has been amazing. If I knew what I know now last year, I would have gone for it without worrying as much.”

Merlin Pitt, owner of Actually Merlin Vintage, selling clothes at his store on Albert Road, Southsea. | Nathan Lipsham

The shop predominantly specialises in 80s, 90s and 2000s clothing as well as accessories, footwear and magazines - and Merlin is hoping to create a dedicated womenswear section this year.

On top of celebrating the shop’s first anniversary, Merlin also welcomed his baby boy, Frank, who was born on Boxing Day and has become part of the Actually Merlin Vintage team.

Merlin added: “We had a little boy on Boxing Day so we have had a big change this year - he comes in quite a bit as well so a lot of people would have met him.