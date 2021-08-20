From Nike to Adidas to Timberland, Penguin and plenty more.

But over the last 18 months or so, a number of new stores have opened up at the waterfront outlet centre in Portsmouth.

However with the ongoing pandemic and repeated lockdowns, you might not have visited Gunwharf Quays as regularly as pre-March 2020 and you could have missed the opening of some new brands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gunwharf Quays.

We have pulled together a list of the newest brands to open up in Gunwharf Quays.

Here is the full list:

Luke (menswear)

This menswear brand is one of the newest to open up at Gunwharf Quays.

Luke specialises in putting a fashionable twist on men’s clothing.

Ghost London

Ghost London is known for its bridal and ready to wear collections.

It is famous for its feminine aesthetic, modern silhouettes and signature garment dyed pieces.

All garments are easy to wear, to care for and can be worn by women of all ages and shapes. Every design is a celebration of women.

Quba and Co

This retailer is known for nautically-inspired functional men’s and women’s clothing and accessories.

It opened in Gunwharf Quays in December 2020.

The store is near Patisserie Valerie in the tramshed.

ProCook

This kitchenware company opened up a store at Gunwharf Quays in August 2020.

ProCook offers customers a range of kitchen products and says they are at cheaper prices than elsewhere.

It features British designed contemporary ranges with an emphasis on outstanding performance and excellence in manufacturing.

Stance

Sock brand Stance opened up in Gunwharf Quays in February 2020, just before the first lockdown.

The shop sells a range of products for men, women and children and offers socks, underwear and T-shirts at 30 per cent off the RRP.

The Clouds Cafe

This pop-up bar opened in the viewing decks at the Spinnaker Tower.

The Clouds Cafe, which sits 105 metres high above Portsmouth and is home to a popular high tea experience, will become the Clouds Bar by night – allowing guests to access the main viewing level 100 metres above the grounds.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron