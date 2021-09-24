Lines were spotted at garages in Portsmouth, Wickham, Cowplain and more throughout the day.
Four BP petrol stations closed the pumps at points during today – including the site in Eastern Road, Portsmouth as well as ones in Portchester, Bedhampton and Emsworth.
MORE: Live updates as panic buying causes huge queues in Portsmouth, These are the petrol stations which ran out of fuel today, Portsmouth drivers at Shell garage reveal frustration over 'panicking'
Huge queues were seen at Shell garages in Hilsea, Eastern Road and Wickham, with the lines of vehicles stretching back out onto the roads.
Here are our best pictures, capturing the scale of the queues across the Portsmouth area.