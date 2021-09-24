Lines were spotted at garages in Portsmouth, Wickham, Cowplain and more throughout the day.

Four BP petrol stations closed the pumps at points during today – including the site in Eastern Road, Portsmouth as well as ones in Portchester, Bedhampton and Emsworth.

Huge queues were seen at Shell garages in Hilsea, Eastern Road and Wickham, with the lines of vehicles stretching back out onto the roads.

Here are our best pictures, capturing the scale of the queues across the Portsmouth area.

1. Petrol queues Long queues at Shell petrol station in Goldsmith Avenue on 24th September 2021. Picture: Mike Cooter (240921) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

2. Petrol queues Queues at the Shell petrol station in Eastern Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales

3. Petrol queues BP petrol station in Eastern Road, Portsmouth has now closed its pumps. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales

4. Petrol queues BP petrol station in Eastern Road, Portsmouth becomes the latest to run out of fuel. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales