The outlet in Southampton Road – that the company calls the Fareham Titchfield branch – will close in January 2022.

It follows the closure of another large Argos outlet in the Meridian Centre, Havant, in November last year.

An Argos in West Street, Fareham, was moved into the town’s Sainsbury’s supermarket at Broadcut in 2018.

The Argos store in Southampton Road, Fareham, will close in January 2022. Picture: Google Street View

A spokeswoman said: ‘The Argos Havant store closed last November and we can confirm the Argos Fareham store will close early next year.

‘We understand this will be an unsettling time for those affected and colleagues will be offered the opportunity to redeploy to other roles within Sainsbury's. ’

The closure is part of a downsizing and integration strategy to move Argos outlets into smaller locations and away from standalone stores.

Last September, Sainsbury’s announced a plan to open 350 more Argos stores and collection points in supermarkets and other stores by March 2024.

The supermarket chain are planning for every Sainsbury’s supermarket to have an Argos store or collection point by that time.

As a result, 420 individual Argos branches are set to be closed, leaving customers with 100 standalone stores in the UK to visit in three years.

The spokeswoman added: ‘Customers can continue to shop with us at our nearby stores, including our Fareham and Farlington Argos within Sainsbury’s supermarkets.

‘As a result of our plans, we no longer need as many Argos standalone stores and we said we plan to close around 420 branches.’

