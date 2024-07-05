Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Zoopla study has identified the most affordable coastal areas in the UK based on an ‘affordability ratio’

The ratio compares house prices to local couples' joint annual salaries

On average, UK couples spend about 3.80 times their joint salary to buy a home outright

South Shields, Sunderland and Seaham are among the most affordable coastal towns

These areas offer diverse coastal living options, providing scenic retreats without the high costs of major cities

A recent study by Zoopla has identified the most budget-friendly coastal areas in the UK.

Using an "affordability ratio," which compared house prices to local couples' joint annual salaries, researchers found that several regions offer seaside living without breaking the bank.

On average, couples across the UK typically spend about 3.80 times their joint salary to buy a home outright. Given the current cost of living challenges, prospective buyers interested in seaside properties should scout multiple locations for affordability.

From Cumbria to Lancashire in the North West and smaller gems in the North East, there are options to suit anyone seeking a coastal retreat.

South Shields, Tyne and Wear

South Shields, known for its charm and fish and chips, ranks seventh on the list. Here, couples earning around £64,050 jointly can expect to spend approximately 1.9 times that amount on a home, with average prices at £121,730.

Sunderland, Tyne and Wear

Sunderland, once a global hub for shipbuilding, combines a vibrant city lifestyle with a picturesque coastal setting. Couples here, earning £62,171 annually, face a similar affordability ratio, with average house prices around £117,870.

Whitehaven, Cumbria

Whitehaven, situated near the Lake District, boasts scenic views and a rich maritime history. Couples earning £72,398 annually can expect to pay around £133,145 for a home, translating to an affordability ratio of 1.84.

Fleetwood, Lancashire

Fleetwood, just north of Blackpool, offers a Victorian seaside atmosphere and easy access to natural landmarks like Beacon Fell and The Lake District. With average house prices at £133,145 and couples earning £72,398, the affordability ratio remains at 1.84.

Maryport, Cumbria

Maryport, located on the Solway Coast near the Lake District, offers tranquillity and local charm. Here, couples earning £72,398 can expect to spend around 1.72 times their joint salary on a home, with prices averaging £124,460.

Seaham, County Durham

Seaham, with its nature reserves and mining heritage, has transformed into an affordable coastal town. Couples earning £65,438 annually face an affordability ratio of 1.67, with house prices averaging £190,370.

Hartlepool, County Durham

At the top of the list is Hartlepool, known for its maritime history and community spirit. Couples earning £66,175 annually can expect to spend around 1.61 times their joint salary on a home, with median prices at £106,340.