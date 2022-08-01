Motorists have seen the price of fuel rise significantly in recent months.
According to the Office for National Statistics, the rate at which prices are rising jumped to 9.4 per cent in the 12 months to June.
This has gone up from 9.1 per cent in May.
Petrol costs reached record highs of 191.53p per litre for petrol, and 199.07p for diesel, at the beginning of July.
Even though they have fallen since, the higher material cost of crude oil has lead to customers feeling the pinch at the pumps.
Crude oil was cheaper pre-pandemic, because of businesses temporarily closing, and the demands for energy collapsing.
Website petrolmap.co.uk aggregates the prices of petrol and diesel and compares then between stations.
Here are the cheapest places to get petrol in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham, and Waterlooville, according to the website at the time of writing.
Portsmouth
159.9p – Esso, Green Road, Portsmouth.
180.9p – Fitzherbert Road, Sainsbury's, Farlington
181.9p – Esso, Copnor Road, Copnor
183.9p – Shell, London Road, Portsmouth
183.9p – Esso, Northern Road, Cosham
183.9p – Shell, Eastern Road, Farlington
183.9p – Esso, Kingston Road, Portsmouth
184.9p – Esso, Portsmouth Road, Portsbridge
184.9p – Tesco Extra North Harbour, Clement Attlee Way, Portsmouth
185.9p – BP West Street, Portchester
186.9p – Shell, Kettering Terrace, Portsmouth
Gosport
177.9p – Lee-on-the-Solent Service Station, BP, Broom Way
179.7p – Harvet Energy, Grange Road, Gosport
183.9p – Shell, Privett Road, Alverstoke,
187.9p – Anston Service Station, BP, Brockhurst Road, Gosport
Havant
177.7p – Harvest Energy, Emsworth Service Station, Havant Road
179.7p – Asda Havant, Willowdene Close
179.9p – Tesco Extra, Solent Road, Havant
179.9p – Esso, Havant Road, Havant
182.9p – Shell Wincheser Gate, Durrants Road, Havant
183.9p – BP, Park Lane Service Station, Park Lane, Havant
184.8p – Low Prices Always, Hayling Island Service Station, Havant Road, Hayling Island
184.9p – Esso. Hayling Service Station
189.9p – BP, Emsworth SF Connect, A27 T Westbound
Fareham
179.7p – Asda, Speedfields Park,
180.9p – Sainsbury's Broadcut, Wallington Way
180.9p – Esso, Gosport Road Service Station, Gosport Road
181.9p – RSS Solent, Esso, Fareham Road
182.9p – Stubbington Service Station, Shell, Stubbington Lane, Stubbington
182.9p – Tesco Whiteley, Whiteley
184.9p – Shell Titchfield, Shell Southampton Road, Titchfield
185.9p – Co-op Fareham Oak Road, Texaco, Highlands Road
185.9p – Portchester St Connect, BP, West Street
185.9p – Shell Wickham, Fareham Road, Wickham
Waterlooville
177.9p – BP, Waterlooville Service Station, Elettra Avenue
178.9p – Sainsbury's Waterlooville, Hambledon Road
179.7p – Asda Waterlooville, Maurepass Way, Waterlooville
179.7p – Morrisons Horndean, Lakesmere Road, Horndean
184.9p – Shell, London Road, Waterlooville