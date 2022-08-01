Motorists have seen the price of fuel rise significantly in recent months.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the rate at which prices are rising jumped to 9.4 per cent in the 12 months to June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

This has gone up from 9.1 per cent in May.

Petrol costs reached record highs of 191.53p per litre for petrol, and 199.07p for diesel, at the beginning of July.

Even though they have fallen since, the higher material cost of crude oil has lead to customers feeling the pinch at the pumps.

Crude oil was cheaper pre-pandemic, because of businesses temporarily closing, and the demands for energy collapsing.

Website petrolmap.co.uk aggregates the prices of petrol and diesel and compares then between stations.

SEE ALSO: AA issues urgent warning for Portsmouth drivers as fuel price rise

Here are the cheapest places to get petrol in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham, and Waterlooville, according to the website at the time of writing.

Portsmouth

159.9p – Esso, Green Road, Portsmouth.

180.9p – Fitzherbert Road, Sainsbury's, Farlington

181.9p – Esso, Copnor Road, Copnor

183.9p – Shell, London Road, Portsmouth

183.9p – Esso, Northern Road, Cosham

183.9p – Shell, Eastern Road, Farlington

183.9p – Esso, Kingston Road, Portsmouth

184.9p – Esso, Portsmouth Road, Portsbridge

184.9p – Tesco Extra North Harbour, Clement Attlee Way, Portsmouth

185.9p – BP West Street, Portchester

186.9p – Shell, Kettering Terrace, Portsmouth

Gosport

177.9p – Lee-on-the-Solent Service Station, BP, Broom Way

179.7p – Harvet Energy, Grange Road, Gosport

183.9p – Shell, Privett Road, Alverstoke,

187.9p – Anston Service Station, BP, Brockhurst Road, Gosport

Havant

177.7p – Harvest Energy, Emsworth Service Station, Havant Road

179.7p – Asda Havant, Willowdene Close

179.9p – Tesco Extra, Solent Road, Havant

179.9p – Esso, Havant Road, Havant

182.9p – Shell Wincheser Gate, Durrants Road, Havant

183.9p – BP, Park Lane Service Station, Park Lane, Havant

184.8p – Low Prices Always, Hayling Island Service Station, Havant Road, Hayling Island

184.9p – Esso. Hayling Service Station

189.9p – BP, Emsworth SF Connect, A27 T Westbound

Fareham

179.7p – Asda, Speedfields Park,

180.9p – Sainsbury's Broadcut, Wallington Way

180.9p – Esso, Gosport Road Service Station, Gosport Road

181.9p – RSS Solent, Esso, Fareham Road

182.9p – Stubbington Service Station, Shell, Stubbington Lane, Stubbington

182.9p – Tesco Whiteley, Whiteley

184.9p – Shell Titchfield, Shell Southampton Road, Titchfield

185.9p – Co-op Fareham Oak Road, Texaco, Highlands Road

185.9p – Portchester St Connect, BP, West Street

185.9p – Shell Wickham, Fareham Road, Wickham

Waterlooville

177.9p – BP, Waterlooville Service Station, Elettra Avenue

178.9p – Sainsbury's Waterlooville, Hambledon Road

179.7p – Asda Waterlooville, Maurepass Way, Waterlooville

179.7p – Morrisons Horndean, Lakesmere Road, Horndean