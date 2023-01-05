The company launched in 2016 and since then, it has grown to accumulate 130 stores across the country and in places such as Northern Ireland and Amsterdam, the closest one to Portsmouth being the Southampton branch.

Mario Aleppo, founder of Fireaway, said: ‘We like to innovate and have also introduced the full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone.’

Fireaway pizza will be opening in Portsmouth in the spring.

The takeaway won the Rising Star Pizza Chain of the Year at the PAPA Awards for 2021, and they are known for their innovative ideas within the industry.

Their menu provides pizza lovers with a choice of four bases, four cheeses, four meats and 20 toppings, all available for the same price, and amongst the pizza list is the nutella pizza, which is exclusive to the company.

All of the pizzas are in the oven for no more than three minutes and are cooked in 400 degree ovens, ensuring your order is speedy.

The new branches will all be open from noon to 11pm seven days a week and they are partnered with Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.