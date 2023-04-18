But a week after the council raised concerns about a lack of detail around proposals to install new equipment at the Exchange House unit, including ventilation fans, he withdrew the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Flag firm is inundated by orders ahead of Coronation

The former McDonald's and Coral in North End - the building now will not be turned into a Turkish restaurant

‘The intention of the vacant retail unit is to be turned into a high quality Turkish restaurant, promoting traditional Turkish cuisine,’ a statement submitted with the application said. ‘Welcoming an alternative food culture into the area will give local residents and tourists a new option to dine at.’

The building had been a McDonald's until it was taken over by Coral in 2016 before closing in 2021 with its gambling licence returned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the plans, the ground floor would have had customer seating, a kitchen, a bar and toilets while the upper floor of the building, which is designated as office space but has been empty ‘for some time’, would have housed food storage, dish washing and preparation areas, as well as a staff room.

No new planning application has been submitted.