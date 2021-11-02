Business partners Jennifer Sanchez and Claudia McGinty have just opened Savannah Home in Grove Road Southsea - from left, Amanda Maddy, Jennifer Sanchez, Claudia McGinty and Tatum Isaacs

Business partners Jennifer Sanchez and Claudia McGinty have just opened Savannah Home in Grove Road Southsea.

The duo launched their jewellery brand, Into the Savannah in October 2020 and now, one year on, have expanded the brand and built its sister company.

The concept store will not only sell homewares, decorations and furniture, but also houses some of the city’s most talented creators.

Savannah Home in Grove Road Southsea

There will be antique items on sale, such as vintage lamps and mirrors, as well as independent and locally sourced gifts and items such as CBD-infused bath bombs from Mumma B’s, scented candles from The Grateful Hearts Club and handmade clothing by a local maker.

The shop has an entire gallery wall, filled with art pieces created by local artists and will showcase a different talented creator every month, displaying their art. This month’s showcase was from artist Louskii.

The brand’s original products – the signature shell necklaces – are also sold in the shop and are now also available in solid sterling silver.

Savannah Home in Grove Road Southsea.

The necklaces celebrate the divine proportion of the earth and are meant to be worn as a symbol of womanhood, nature and the universe.

Jennifer and Claudia said they are over the moon to be open and celebrated among friends and supporters on October 2.

Jennifer said: ‘I always joked about becoming an antiques dealer because I’ve always loved antiques and unique furniture and décor, and now I actually get to do it – and alongside my amazing friend Claudia.

‘We started Into the Savannah in lockdown partly because of all of the chaos that was going on in the world at the time and now we’re expanding that to align with the reopening of normal life and it feels so good to be back in a physical shop, surrounded by beautiful things and beautiful people.’

Claudia said: ‘I used to sketch drawings of the floor plan for my dream shop when I was a child. I would plan where the till would go, and the rails and what colour it would be. I’ve always wanted this. I didn’t realise it then, but I was manifesting, even as a child.