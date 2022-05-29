Southampton Airport issues warning to people flying from the airport

Southampton Airport has warned that it has ‘no currency or ATM services’ available currently.

A statement on its website reads: ‘We currently have no currency or ATM services available at the Airport.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience caused and advise you come to the airport prepared.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southampton Airport. Pic AGS Airports

Services from Southampton Airport are currently running on time and no cancellations have been announced for today.

It comes as Gatwick Airport, and others around the country, suffer issues.

SEE ALSO: How to get a refund if your London Gatwick Airport flight is cancelled

EasyJet has cancelled hundreds of flights at the West Sussex over the next 9 days.

The airline said it was due to ‘various operational and supply chain issues’.

SEE MORE: 22 destinations you can fly to from Southampton Airport this summer

More than 20 flights are being cancelled daily through to June 6.

Tui also cancelled a small number of flights at Gatwick Airport yesterday and issued an apology to customers.