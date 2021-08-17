Gunwharf welcomes a new menswear brand to it's list of outlet stores

Luke opened its doors in City Quay Square on August 6. The brand is privately owned, with creative director Luke Roper at the forefront of the business.

Over the last 20 years, Luke has developed a strong online presence and now has 16 shops open in the UK. The brand aims to put a fashionable twist into men's fashion and Gunwharf will be offering an outlet price of up to 60 per cent off the designer store. The clothing brand offers a variety of men's clothing, from sportswear to fashion items.

Luke Roper, co-founder and creative director of Luke, sid: ‘We are proud to open our latest Luke store at Gunwharf Quays, taking our portfolio to 16 stores, during our 20th anniversary celebrations.

‘We’ve always had a strong following in the area, making Gunwharf Quays the perfect choice for our newest store.’

Luke is now one of many men's retail stores in Gunwharf, adding to the likes of Hugo Boss, Fred Perry and Ralph Lauren.

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘Menswear brands are becoming increasingly popular amongst our guests, and with outlet prices at up to 60 per cent off, we’re sure Luke will give guests another great reason to visit.’