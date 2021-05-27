Opening day at the Three Beans & A Tea Leaf coffee shop on Hayling Island. Picture: Mike Cooter (170521)

Three Beans & A Tea Leaf has moved from its premises in Mengham Road and is now located in West Town, opposite Tesco in Hayling Island.

Shop owner Nola Hutley, who runs the business with her husband Laurence, said: ‘We wanted to move to a bigger location because we want our staff and customers to feel comfortable and relish their time with us.’

Emily Bateman, one of the partners of the Three Beans & A Tea Leaf coffee shop on Hayling Island. Picture: Mike Cooter (170521)

The café, which officially opened again on Monday, May 17, just in time for inside catering to return following lockdown, serves a wide variety of food and beverages and also offers a vegan menu.

The shop also has an outdoor seating area to accommodate large groups.

Nola said: ‘Our kitchen staff has worked very hard at creating the new menu. We have introduced new salads, burgers, milkshakes and sandwiches. We hope our customers enjoy the food and beverages.’

During the lockdown, the couple decided to use the time closed to relocate their store to a new location.

Opening day at the Three Beans & A Tea Leaf coffee shop on Hayling Island. Picture: Mike Cooter (170521)

Nola said: ‘Opening the store in the new location was not an easy decision. We wanted to keep running the old store. However, we decided to divert our focus to the new location as it’s much bigger and requires more attention.’

Since the opening, the café has been busy and has seen the return of old and new customers.

Nola said: ‘At first we were apprehensive, we thought nobody would show up at our new café. However, we have received so much support from our local community, and we want the customers to keep coming in.’

Opening day at the Three Beans & A Tea Leaf coffee shop on Hayling Island. Picture: Mike Cooter (170521)

The pair also plan to open a gift shop called Alltrende in the former Ladbrokes betting shop next door.

The gift shop is currently under renovation and will be opened to visitors once fully refurbished.

The couple’s daughter Emily, who lives in Hayling, has also been helping out at the coffee shop.

Nola said: ‘This business is like a big family project. Everyone in our family has contributed their time and hard work. Right now, all of us are busy renovating and decorating the new shop.’

For more follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/threebeansandatealeaf

