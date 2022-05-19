Mr Danba, the owner of The Laundry Room, was greeted with ruined chair upholstery and chewed wires when he entered his business on Monday.

The 31-year-old expects the mischievous mammal found his way onto the premises through a disused air vent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After days of trying to find the canid, it was finally discovered yesterday afternoon.

Here is what happened to the fox since:

The RPSCA have confirmed what has happened to the animal since it was retrieved.

It was first safely lured into a cage, being fed food and water once it was secured.

The errant fox that ran rampart in The Laundry Room, a laundrette in Kingston Road, Portsmouth, has been retrieved by RSPCA officers. Picture: Tariq Danba.

SEE ALSO: Errant fox that wreaked havoc in Portsmouth laundrette The Laundry Room retrieved by RSPCA

Once the all clear was given, the fox was released back into the wild.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA said: ‘Our animal rescuers were able to carefully set a trap to catch the fox before helping the trapped mammal to safety.

‘Thankfully the fox was uninjured and was released back into the wild nearby.’