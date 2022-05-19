Mr Danba, the owner of The Laundry Room, was greeted with ruined chair upholstery and chewed wires when he entered his business on Monday.
The 31-year-old expects the mischievous mammal found his way onto the premises through a disused air vent.
After days of trying to find the canid, it was finally discovered yesterday afternoon.
Here is what happened to the fox since:
The RPSCA have confirmed what has happened to the animal since it was retrieved.
It was first safely lured into a cage, being fed food and water once it was secured.
Once the all clear was given, the fox was released back into the wild.
A spokeswoman for the RSPCA said: ‘Our animal rescuers were able to carefully set a trap to catch the fox before helping the trapped mammal to safety.
‘Thankfully the fox was uninjured and was released back into the wild nearby.’