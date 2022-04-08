Hungry Horse offers customers free limited edition slippers across its Portsmouth, Havant and Fareham pubs
PEOPLE in the Portsmouth area can get free limited edition slippers from a franchise pub chain.
Hungry Horse is giving away 5,000 pairs of comfy footwear to diners across its pubs in England, Scotland, and Wales.
From this Sunday, the first 20 guests in each establishment to request a pair of ‘Sunday Slippers’ from staff, while ordering food, will receive a pair for free.
Rob Calderbank, business unit director at Hungry Horse, said: ‘At Hungry Horse, we’re big on getting together, and our pubs are a home away from home for so many of our guests.
‘That’s why Sundays for us is about people embracing their home comforts and relaxing, while enjoying a meal out with their friends or family.
‘We’re so excited to launch the new Sunday Slippers across the UK.
‘Simply head into your local Hungry Horse, and speak to your team member, to grab your pair.’
Slippers will be handed out from midday.
The chain is celebrating the relaunch of their Sunday meals, including classic roast dinners spuds, mashed potato, carrots, peas, green beans, cauliflower, Yorkshire pudding and gravy.
Residents can pick up there slippers from Portsmouth pubs, such as The Farmhouse, in Burrfields Road and Sovereigns, in Kingston Crescent.
Other establishments include The Heron, in Petersfield Road, Havant, The Seagull, in Cornaway Lane, Portchester, Fareham, and Shamblehurst Barn, in Old Shamblehurst Lane, Hedge End.