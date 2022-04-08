Police in Skegness believe wanted man who stole £540-worth of alcohol from Tesco could be in Hampshire

On March 8 the man, who is pictured in two CCTV images that have been shared, entered a Tesco Superstore in the Lincolnshire town of Skegness four times.

Within those times several bottles of alcohol worth £540 were reportedly taken.

It is believed he could currently be in Hampshire.

CCTV of a man wanted by Skegness police after stealing £540 worth of alcohol from a supermarket. It is believed he could be in Hampshire

A spokesman for Skegness police said: ‘We would like to speak to the man in the image in relation to the theft of alcohol at a Tesco in Skegness.

‘On Tuesday, March 8, a male entered the Tesco Superstore on Richmond Drive on four occasions between 3.00pm to 3.20pm.

‘If you know the identity of the man in the photo or have any other information that can assist in our enquiries, get in touch in one of the following ways below.

‘By calling 101 quoting occurrence number 22000175843.

‘By emailing [email protected] quoting occurrence number 22000175843 in the subject line.

’If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.’

In a social media post, Hampshire police added: ‘Do you recognise this man or know of his whereabouts?