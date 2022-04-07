Fererro has urgently pulled Kinder Mini eggs, Egg Hunt Kit and Schokobons from the shelves over Salmonella fears.

This comes after Kinder Surprise eggs were voluntarily recalled from supermarkets on Monday.

According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), 63 children, mostly aged five and under, have fallen ill with the disease.

Authorities have advised people not to eat any of the listed products.

Tina Potter, FSA Head of Incidents, said: ‘We welcome the precautionary approach being taken by Ferrero and are advising consumers not to eat any of the products listed in the FSA alert.

‘It is really important that consumers follow this advice to avoid the risk of becoming ill with salmonella poisoning.

Kinder Surprise eggs are among some of the products taken off the shelves.

‘We know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, so we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall.’

Ms Potter added the FSA is working with Fererro to carry out the product recall, and relevant authorities to discover ‘the precise cause of this outbreak’.

Of the cases of Salmonella in the UK, no deaths have been reported so far.

Kinder Surprise Eggs weighing 20g, with best before dates up to and including October 7, 2022, should not be eaten.

The same advice applies to larger chocolates weighing 100g, and the other confectionary listed above.

Any of them with dates between April 20 and August 21, 2022 should not be consumed.

Fererro has apologised for the situation and are working with the FSA and other authorities.

A statement posted on the Kinder website said : ‘We continue to co-operate with the UK Food Standards Agency, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and Food Standards Scotland in relation to a number of reported cases of salmonella.

‘Although no Kinder products released to market have tested positive for salmonella, we are taking this extremely seriously.

‘While the situation remains the same, we are fully aware that Easter is approaching, where we see an increase in sales of these products and therefore, as an additional precautionary measure, today (April 5) we have decided to voluntarily recall the products listed above due to these additional products having been manufactured in the same facility in Belgium, within the same time frame.

‘No other Kinder products are affected by this voluntary recall.

‘The company takes food safety extremely seriously and we sincerely apologise for this matter.’

The afflicted products are thought to have been manufactured at the same factory in Belgium.

This origin may not be listed, according to the FSA, so they advice extra care should be taken when reading the best before dates.

Experts at the FSA are investigating the issue alongside their UK and international partners, including the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Food Standards Scotland.

Symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

It can hospitalise people with severe cases, especially young children and people with weakened immune systems.

Dr Lesley Larkin, surveillance lead, gastrointestinal pathogens and food safety (One Health) at UKHSA, said: ‘Symptoms of salmonellosis typically resolve themselves within a few days.

‘Anybody with concerns that they have symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their GP or call NHS 111.

‘Salmonella can be spread from person to person, so anyone affected should adhere to good hygiene practice such as washing hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and avoiding handling food for others where possible, if you have symptoms.’