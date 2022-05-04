Lidl are recalling Starovice Czech Lager as it contains sulphur dioxide not mentioned on the label.

It is considered harmful to consume by anyone who has a sensitivity to the compound, or other sulphates.

Lidl are offering refunds to customers who bought the lager with a best before date of October 16, 2022. Picture: Loic VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images.

A statement from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: ‘If you have bought the product and have a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide, and/or sulphites, do not drink it.

‘Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.’

Packs of the 500ml beer with a best before date of October 16, 2022, have been pulled from sale.

Other batches of the beverage, which contains 5 per cent alcohol per bottle, are unaffected by the recall.

Lidl have apologised to customers, and are accepting returns with or without a receipt.

A statement from the supermarket said: ‘Lidl GB is recalling Starovice Czech Lager with the best before date of October 10, 2022, only, due to an undeclared sulphur dioxide which is an allergen.

‘If you bought the above product, and have an allergy or intolerance to sulphur dioxide, we advise you do not drink it.

‘Instead, return it to a Lidl GB store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

‘Other best before dates or Starovice products are not affected by this recall.

‘Lidl GB wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.’