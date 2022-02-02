McDonald's latest major shake-up to menu including a new Chicken Big Mac and return of old favourites starts today

MCDONALD’S has announced a major shake up of its menu.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022

The fast food giant will launch a limited-edition Chicken Big Mac – which will be available from today.

It will remain on the menu until March 15.

McDonald's is adding a Chicken Big Mac to its menu. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

The fast-food giant said the addition of the Chicken Big Mac to its menu followed a high number of requests from customers.

It described the burger as ‘the classic Big Mac we all know and love’ complete with triple-layered bun, two 100% chicken breast patties in a crispy coating, a slice of cheese, lettuce, pickles and the Big Mac sauce.

The Double Big Mac, Mozzarella Dippers and the McFlurry in Galaxy Chocolate and Galaxy Salted Caramel will also be returning, while the recently introduced McPlant will become a permanent fixture in all restaurants across the UK and Ireland.

Chicken Big Mac. Picture: McDonald's/PA Wire

The new Chicken Big Mac will cost £4.09 or £5.59 for a Chicken Big Mac Meal.

