Sarah McCarthy and Liz Harmes opened Chandlers in Drift Road, Clanfield on Monday, May 10, after hearing from the local community that they wanted a coffee shop to open up.

Sarah, from Portsmouth was looking for a venture in the area when she discovered Clanfield.

She said: ‘It was the perfect area with such a community feel and we heard from residents that they wanted a café in the area, so I knew it would be the right place for me. I got Liz on board and the rest is history.’

The pair are hoping to ensure the business is completely centred around the community.

Sarah said: ‘We’re really open to adapting and want to encourage people to give us feedback so we can really serve the community – that’s who it’s for.

‘We really want to know what it is that they want so we can adapt to them. If people have a suggestion, we’re happy to take it on board and consider it if enough people are asking for it.’

It is open from 7.30am until 3pm Monday until Friday and from 9am until 2pm on Saturday and Sunday.

It will serve hot drinks, such as teas and a range of coffees, as well as cold drinks such as smoothies and milkshakes and will offer food such as breakfast rolls, salads, jacket potatoes and cakes.

It will also be open in the evenings, and has a fully licensed bar, which allows it to serve alcohol and be used as a function room.

There will be an evening bar menu with more upmarket bar meals, such as meat and cheeseboards.

The café comes with a little piece of local history too – with the name Chandlers coming from the old hardware shop, Chandler’s Corner, that was in the same building years ago.

Liz said: ‘We’re really excited to be open and can’t wait to become a staple in the community for hopefully many years to come.’

It is open for outdoor dining, takeaway and indoor dining from May 17.

