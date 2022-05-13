Jurassic Grill is set to welcome customers on May 21.

The dinosaur themed establishment boasts a plethora of historic items on its menu, including a ‘Titanosaurus’ triple cheeseburger, ‘Bone Yard’ BBQ ribs and Cadbury caramel egg pancakes.

Jurassic Grill is set to open on May 21, at Whiteley Shopping Centre, in Fareham. Picture: Sarah Standing (160620-9969).

It is the third Jurassic Grill restaurant in the UK, with other outlets trading in Kettering and Rushden Lakes.

Joshua Parr, operations expansion manager at Jurassic Grill, said: ‘We’re thrilled to be opening our third branch at Whiteley, surrounded by some of the best retail and restaurant brands out there.

‘Our explorers can’t wait to welcome everyone into the latest Jurassic Grill location, full-to-the-brim with all the primordial wonders you can feast your eyes on.’

Over 30 jobs are set to be created ahead of the grand unveiling.

Customers get to enjoy 'Prehistoric pizzas' and other historic creations on its menu.

The restaurant, between Nando’s and Dim T, will be open between 11am to 9pm everyday.

Mia Gordon, centre director at Whiteley, said: ‘We’re always looking to bring new and exciting brands to Whiteley, and Jurassic Grill is exactly that, offering our visitors the ultimate dining experience - particularly those who are dinosaur fans!

‘We’ve had a lot of interest in the run up to the opening, and I’m sure it’ll be a huge success.’

A competition is being run on the Jurassic Grill Facebook and Instagram pages, giving dinosaur enthusiasts the chance to win four tickets to its exclusive opening event on May 20.