Go Local Card gives residents premium savings when they visit partnered businesses.

Over 45 cafes, bars, and restaurants, have signed up to the service – with some offering up to 25 per cent discounts.

Founder Oli Finch, 27, from Southsea, said it is a way to battle against takeaway delivery services and large chains.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Go Local Card offers members exclusive offers to over 45 cafes, bars, and restaurants, in Portsmouth. Picture: Adobe Stock.

He told The News: ‘Portsmouth is crying out for support for local businesses.

‘The chains can look after themselves, they’re huge corporations, so it is the small guys you have to look out for.

‘That is the essence of Go Local Card, and it encourages people to explore all the good quality bars and restaurants here.’

Mr Finch dreamed up the idea for Go Local Card after the Covid-19 lockdowns.

He said corporations like UberEats charge restaurants 30 per cent on all orders, so businesses are ‘not making any money from it’.

After six months of planning, the founder launched the app on Monday.

Customers pay £4.99 a month to access exclusive offers at outlets such as Cafe Fresco, Becketts, and Pinsarke Italian restaurant, in Southsea.

Mr Finch said he has been ‘constantly asking’ new local outlets to join, with 10 restaurants planned to sign up this month.

He added: ‘I didn’t expect the interest to grow as fast as it has.

‘I know the people of Portsmouth love supporting the locals, and most restaurant owners have worked here their whole lives, so it’s important to support them.’

Mr Finch said the app will incentivise locals to return to restaurants.

The hospitality sector was rocked by mass cancellations in December due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Finch said businesses relied on expensive takeaway apps to ‘keep their heads above water’, and hopes Go Local Card will support them.

He said: ‘It’s taken a big chunk out of their pockets, but with the weather getting good, people will get excited to go out again, and see some of the brilliant restaurants the city has.

‘The business is about encouraging people to get out there and realise how loved these restaurants were, before all these pandemic worries.’

People can access Go Local Card, receive 50 per cent off their first month, and see all the savings here.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron