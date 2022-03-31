Members of a licensing sub-committee agreed on Thursday to back the Home Office request for 'strong' action against Noble House in Osborne Road due to concerns about human trafficking and modern day slavery.

Councillor Scott Payter-Harris, its chairman, said the council had to take the issue 'seriously' and that 'repeated breaches' - with illegal workers having also been found at the restaurant in two raids a decade earlier - 'had to be addressed'.

Noble House in Osborne Road, Southsea

The three workers - who had been housed by restaurant owner Albert Choi, he said, in the flat above the restaurant at the request of the Chinese Society - were found 'dressed in chef's whites and aprons' at the time of the visit.

Speaking after the meeting, his solicitor, Jon Wallsgrove, said they would appeal the decision. He also criticised the Home Office for its 'lack of engagement'.

Earlier, he warned revoking the licence, which means the restaurant will no longer be able to serve alcohol, would mean the business is not financially viable.

'The revocation of the premises licence would have a serious financial consequence for Mr Choi,' he said. 'It would effectively mean the restaurant would have to close as it would not be financially viable to only operate until 11pm without the sale of alcohol.

Albert Choi

'The financial loss would be greater than the level of a fine the court could impose for such an offence of the issue of a civil penalty.'

Mr Choi had been backed by a number of high-profile figures in the city, including former First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Jonathon Band, and the ex-chief executive of Portsmouth FC, Mark Catlin. Support was also offered by both serving and former councillors.

But the Home Office criticised Mr Choi's conduct during the October raid, saying he had 'shouted at and harangued' immigration officers during their visit.

David Newcomb, the lead officer, said he would have arrested him, had he had more staff. 'He was saying things like "he had friends in high places" and was clearly trying to intimidate us,' he said.

Mr Wallsgrove had argued that Mr Choi was not the one responsible as he had leased the business to Jian Li, one of the three workers, who, he said, had since done a 'moonlight flit', owing £6,000.

However, the restaurant was still being operated under Mr Choi's premises licence and he had also been helping staff it.

Explaining the sub-committee's decision, Cllr Payter-Harris said the licence holder had to be held responsible.