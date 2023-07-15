Portsmouth weather: Victoria Park's Sunday Funday cancelled due to rainfall safety concerns
Sunday Funday was scheduled to take place from 4.00pm on Sunday, July 16 in Victoria Park but was called off by organisers over safety concerns. Risks posed by possible thudery showers include musicians slipping over on stage and damage to stalls.
A spokesperson for the event said: “Our primary concern must be the safety of those involved as well as the families attending. Although the situation may greatly improve by Sunday we cannot guarantee this from the current vantage point.”
The free event would have included live perfomances, funfair rides, bouncy castles, community stalls and food outlets. The line-up included the Panatical Steel Band, SKA choir, Centrestage Academy, Cantrelle Singers, Bessie Curson Academy and Drumnation.
This weekend’s weather has already lead to the cancelation of other highly anticipated events this weekend including the first day of Southsea Food Festival and Saturday’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.