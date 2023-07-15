News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Portsmouth weather: Victoria Park's Sunday Funday cancelled due to rainfall safety concerns

A day of free family entertainment in a Portsmouth park has been cancelled due to severe wind and rain forecasts.
By Joe Buncle
Published 15th Jul 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 12:41 BST

Sunday Funday was scheduled to take place from 4.00pm on Sunday, July 16 in Victoria Park but was called off by organisers over safety concerns. Risks posed by possible thudery showers include musicians slipping over on stage and damage to stalls.

NOW READ: Yellow weather warning Portsmouth: Up to 55mph winds will batter Hampshire this weekend, Met Office warns

A spokesperson for the event said: “Our primary concern must be the safety of those involved as well as the families attending. Although the situation may greatly improve by Sunday we cannot guarantee this from the current vantage point.”

Sunday Funday was due to take part in Victoria Park on Sunday, July 16.Sunday Funday was due to take part in Victoria Park on Sunday, July 16.
Sunday Funday was due to take part in Victoria Park on Sunday, July 16.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The free event would have included live perfomances, funfair rides, bouncy castles, community stalls and food outlets. The line-up included the Panatical Steel Band, SKA choir, Centrestage Academy, Cantrelle Singers, Bessie Curson Academy and Drumnation.

NOW READ: Free live music event Live at The Bandstand moves indoors due to Met Office yellow wind warning

This weekend’s weather has already lead to the cancelation of other highly anticipated events this weekend including the first day of Southsea Food Festival and Saturday’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Related topics:Met OfficeVictoria ParkPortsmouthHampshire