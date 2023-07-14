Live at The Bandstand was scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 15 on Castle Field, Southsea – but organisers have decided to move the event indoors due to a yellow weather warning from the Met Office. This week’s Live at The Bandstand act – music from a Latin band and DJ presented by Salsa Solent – will now hold its “Picnic, Music, Dance” event at the Staggeringly Good Brewery in Rodney Road, Southsea.

In a statement posted on Facebook, a Live at The Bandstand spokesperson said: “Unfortunately due to a yellow weather warning of high wind and thundery showers forecast for Saturday Salsa Solent presents Picnic, Music, Dance! will be relocating to Staggeringly Good Brewery on Rodney Road.

Live at the Bandstand 2023 will fill the summer with music and fun, and it is usually packed out with people looking to spend a day in the sunshine. The event has been moved indoors this Saturday due to severe weather. Picture: Keith Woodland

We are hoping to be back on Castle Field on Sunday 16 July for The People's Lounge presents Global Sounds: The Majestic, Tuto Tribe and Avije as planned.

We will continue to monitor the weather closely and update in due course.”

The Met Office warning states that Saturday will be ‘unseasonably windy’ leading to risks such as power cuts, travel delays and possible damage to trees or temporary structures like gazebos.

Wind will reach speeds of 40 mph, and as high as 50 to 55 mph in exposed places such as over hills and along the south coast.

