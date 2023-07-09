As reported in The News, more than 200 people have signed a letter that has been sent to Portsmouth City Council calling on the authority to take action over the Ripper & Co theme and signage. Among those opposing the plans is a direct descendant of Annie Chapman, who was brutally murdered by Jack the Ripper.

However, in response its supporters have also been voicing their views on social media.

READ NOW: Husband knifes wife in heart

Ripper and Co Southsea's signage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new bar, themed around real and fictional stories of murder, was discussed on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour and led to Hallie Rubenhold, the author of ‘The Five: The Untold Lives of the Women Killed by Jack the Ripper’, onto the show to discuss the immersive concept.

She said: ‘This is a real problem and it is a real problem with regards to how our culture understands Jack the Ripper and what it means, it’s a sort of joke, it’s a gag to some people, it’s a Halloween costume but the reality is this person, or persons, brutally murdered five, maybe more women.’

City councillor Kirsty Mellor, said: ‘Naming a bar after arguably the most notorious male killer of women is appalling. The name and theme of this bar seem likely to encourage negative conversations about violence against women and girls, lead to intimidation of women, and the normalisation of a culture where such violence is considered socially acceptable.

‘Having such premises in our city does not reflect our dedication to eliminating violence against women and girls; therefore, we urge you to take our concerns forward and act on them appropriately.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Charlotte Gerada added: ‘We feel, a Jack the Ripper-themed bar trivialises and opposes these aims for our city and is likely to play a role in making rape culture and gender based violence normalised and accepted.

‘Also, we must point out that a woman is, on average, murdered by a man every three days in the UK.’

Defending the bar Dan Swan, the owner of Ripper and Co Southsea, said: ‘We fully welcome and take all comments and feedback very seriously. Although there has been a lot of emphasis on the name of the venue, holistically speaking the venue is more based on traditional movie horror characters, with some contemporary favourites sprinkled in. This is primarily based on non-fictional characters, which has created a more immersive customer experience that we can’t wait to show people.

‘The overall reaction of the bar has been met with excitement and positive comments. To receive such a response in a very difficult economic climate where popular venues both nationally and sadly locally are closing their doors forever is a testament to the amount of support we have been met with.’

SEE ALSO: Man launches street sex attack on woman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the article, a strong defence was launched of the new bar from The News’ readers on Facebook on social media with a number of people voicing their support of the theme and name.

One woman said: ‘We’re allowed to be shown tv programmes and films about Fred and Rose West, Myra Hindley and Ian Brady, and the Yorkshire Ripper. But you can’t name a bar after Jack.’

A man wrote: ‘Absolutely ridiculous, the PC brigade out in full force again! Somebody trying to bring something different to the town, who already has successful businesses in the area and understands what the community wants! No matter what you do now people will always oppose it, I for one can’t wait to go to the bar once it opens.’

A third posted: ‘People need to stop. The concept of the ripper has been for popular culture for a very long time. This is just born from that background, it will not hurt anyone.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A female said: ‘This is going to be amazing. We need more places like this …immersive experiences outside of London. I know the owners have good intentions. Let me know when I can book my table.’

Another supporter wrote: ‘Can’t wait to go, I will have an absolute ripping time.’