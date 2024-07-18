Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A refurbished leisure centre which has seen £4m worth of changes will be hosting a free weekend.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pyramids Centre in Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, is hosting the event between July 27 and 28. General manager Alan Higginson said: “We’re so excited to encourage more residents to visit their local leisure centre by giving them this opportunity to come and explore the facilities and activities available at Pyramids for free.

“Our team is incredibly knowledgeable and friendly – they work incredibly hard to inspire visitors of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds across the city to stay active. We hope everyone enjoys what is set to be an incredible weekend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BH Live gym at the Pyramids, Clarence Esplanade, Southsea. Gym is beneath the solid roof. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 201221-28) | Chris Moorhouse

The centre’s facilities will be showcased throughout the day. Visitors will be able to access fitness challenges, free health checks and some free-to-attend classes including Family Hip Hop, Body Balance and Circuits.

The gym equipment inside the BH Live facility at The Pyramids in Southsea. | Contributed

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, Picture: Sarah Standing | Sarah Standing

Children will get to enjoy a bouncy castle, interactive games and a face painting station between 10am and 4pm. Event spaces and swimming facilities were completely transformed between 2020 and 2021. The Pyramids is now home to a spacious and accessible gym, hosting up-to-date gym equipment, an exercise referral service and more than 70 fitness classes a week.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: “As a council we work hard to support and encourage healthy lifestyles in all our communities, and consistently promote positive physical health and activity. We have invested nearly £4m into the refurbishment of the Pyramids site, as part of the £20m we've put into sports facilities since 2017.

“We have a strong partnership with BH Live and we are grateful to them for going above and beyond to offer these free activities to our residents. It sounds like it's going to be a fun weekend.”