Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are on strike today at Crown Post Offices.

Larger branches are usually sited on high streets.

Post Office employees who are members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are on strike. Picture:Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images.

Supply chain and administrative workers will also go on industrial action on Thursday.

The CWU said will affect sub-post offices.

The union added that it opposed Post Office management’s offer of a 3 per cent pay rise for the 2022-23 financial year, alongside a one-off lump sum payment of £500, and no pay increase for the 2021-22 financial year, which it complained was well below the rate of inflation.

CWU assistant secretary Andy Furey said: ‘The blame for this disruption lies entirely with the senior Post Office leadership, who have repeatedly failed – and wilfully refused – to set out a sensible and fair pay agreement.

‘Everyone knows that the only solution is a fair pay rise that properly rewards members for their extraordinary efforts in serving the public and delivering a profitable Post Office, while also taking account of the extreme cost of living.

‘There most certainly is money available, but management do not want to give workers their fair share.

‘Our message to the employer today is: don’t waste our members’ time by misleading statements.

‘Stop the spin and get serious about pay. Until you do this, the strikes will continue.’

