That’s exactly what happened to Luke Voulgarakis, who set up LV Yoga in West Street, Fareham in March 2020, just before the pandemic hit – and restrictions forced it to close.

The studio was meant to officially open on March 21, two days before the country went into the first lockdown.

However, after a tricky first year in business, Luke is hoping that normality has started to return and he is encouraging people to try out his business.

Luke Voulgarakis, in yellow, has reopened his yoga studio, LV Yoga, in West St, Fareham, now that Covid-19 restrictions are easing. He is pictured with fellow yoga teachers Victoria Beale and Warren Bright Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 160521-07)

Luke, who started yoga 12 years ago, said: ‘Last year for me was like a rollercoaster ride. I faced so many ups and downs. None of us was expecting the lockdown to stretch for so long.’

Luke set up LV Yoga after teaching for other studios and gyms, businesses and education environments, taking over a former hair salon and transforming it into a studio.

As he was so new in business, Luke was not eligible for a self-employment grant, but with the help of the council and his members, he managed to set up his business and survive.

He said: ‘The council and my students have been very loyal and supportive throughout the lockdown. My students were paying me even when they were not generating enough income.

‘I am blessed to have made it through financially.’

During the pandemic, he hosted online classes, but he is delighted to see the return of indoor classes, with current social distancing guidelines allowing classes of up to eight to participate.

He said: ‘The online classes at first were fun and interesting I was generating social media interest. However, the numbers of students started dropping slowly.’

The studio offers a range of classes to suit all abilities and ages, seven days a week. The majority of courses are Hatha Yoga but clients can also book family yoga, Pilates classes and beginners level classes which run twice a week.

Luke also shares the studio with other yoga instructors who run their own business separate from LV Yoga.

Luke added: ‘I believe yoga is for everybody. It is about connecting our mind to our body. At LV Yoga, I teach yoga for all body types, abilities, ages or whatever limiting factor you feel you may have. I want my studio to be an inclusive space.’

For more go to lvyoga.co.uk or call 07729 207158

