Nicknamed Del Boy by his friends, David Jago, from Southsea, cannot stop finding the latest deals as he keeps up his favourite hobby.

Working as a system operator at the University of Portsmouth, Mr Jago has saved thousands of pounds by finding price glitches and huge discounts.

His most recent bargain was when he bought two pairs of Bose QC 35ii wireless headphones for £40 from Argos – they are usually £200 each.

Deal hunter Dave has been scouring website to find online price glitches, buying numerous products at a fraction of the cost. Picture: David Jago.

Mr Jago told The News:‘The headphones were from Argos, and I bought them online using click and collect.

‘That one was really popular.

‘I saw people travelling up to 80 miles to collect a pair, but i got lucky, as my nearest store was just on Commercial Road.

‘I popped in and picked them up.’

The married 33-year-old has numerous tricks up his sleeve, which he shares on TikTok, @dealhunterdave, and Instagram, dealhunterdave.

Some of Mr Jago’s best hauls from the past include purchasing 1,000 marker pens for £3 and hundreds of dishwasher tablets for £7.

Most recently, he snapped up 23 pairs of trainers and shoes from Debenhams for £3 each, usually between £30 and £35 per item, and BaByliss hair trimmers and curlers for £5 each, usually priced at £35.

Mr Jago, from Western Avenue, uses websites such as CamelCamelCamel to track Amazon prices, browser extensions including Honey to receive coupons, and cashback apps such as TopCashback and Quidco.

He also takes advantage of new customer offers, and compares grocery prices on trolley.co.uk to buy essentials.

However, his go-to website to find price glitches and bargains is hotukdeals.

He said: ‘The whole website is about finding bargains, it’s a community.

‘That’s how I saw the Bose headphones, someone else posted it on the website.

‘It’s bit of the luck of the draw about when you get the notifications, but it’s easy to use, set up, is free, and there’s no memberships or messing around.’

Even though Mr Jago’s nose for a deal has annoyed his wife Sophie on occasion – with her cramming most of the hauls into his office – he said he’ll continue with the hobby.

He often passes on what he buys.

Recently, Mr Jago gave his nan one of the hair trimmers so she cut his grandads hair, and from a haul of Xbox ONE and PS4 games he bought for £5 each from Tesco, usually £30, he gave them away to followers.

The 33-year-old also makes donations to the RSPCA at The Stubbington Ark.

Mr Jago said: ‘It’s nice just to give things away sometimes.

‘It’s more of a hobby so I don’t really see it as an earning source.

‘I’ll always look for dog and cat food, so if I get any big and bulky deals, I donate a lot of it to the RSPCA.

‘If I saw anything which I can buy and donate, then I will.’

Mr Jago’s top tip to find the best deals is to know what you’re looking for.

He added: ‘If you’re looking for something specifically, and you know roughly what the prices go for, as soon as you see a dip in price, you’ll recognise it.’

