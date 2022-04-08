Sports Direct is launching an environmental campaign, Save Bumblebees, to help recover declining bee populations in the UK.

An educational hotspot and seed wall has been set up at the Portsmouth store, at the Cascades shopping centre, in Commercial Road.

Sports Direct in Cascades Shopping Centre, Portsmouth.

Staff will be handing out seed papers, to plant Oxeye daisies and poppies, will be offered out this weekend.

Social media influencers Lauren Allen, Monica Rudd, and Eloise Mitchell will be at the outlet on Sunday.

The free wildflower seeds are an attempt to attract bumblebees and facilitate bumblebees.

Two of the 24 species of bumblebee in the UK have become extinct, and eight of them have very low populations.