Asda, Aldi, Tesco and Sainsbury’s are all among those issuing product recalls.

Shoppers are being told to check their cupboards and return certain items as soon as possible.

All four of the supermarkets are offering full refunds for any of these products.

Packs of 6 Edwards sausages are being recalled because of the presence of wheat that’s not declared on the packaging.

No other products in the Edwards range have been affected and those with coeliac disease, or another gluten or wheat intolerance, are advised to send them back for safety reasons.

The sausages with a best before date of 21 September and 25 September are those specifically mentioned by supermarkets.

Other items across different stores are also being recalled for mislabelling ingredients which people are allergic to.

At Tesco, all batches of their own brand 50 per cent reduced fat salad cream, 450ml and Jack’s 50 per cent reduced fat salad cream, 450 ml, contain milk not declared in the ingredients list.

They are a potential health risk to those with a milk or dairy allergy.

SFC fried chicken sold at Sainsbury’s, in 700g Bargain Box packs, are also considered a health risk to those with the same aversion as they contain buttermilk.

Like with the other products mentioned, customers are advised not to consume them if they are allergic and to return them for a full refund.

