There could be a shortage of potatoes this Christmas - here's why

Frozen chips could be in short supply in the coming weeks after Europe was ravaged by devastating floods.

Experts also fear that there could be a shortage of roast potatoes come Christmas.

Lynx Purchasing has warned that a ‘perfect storm’ of inflation, labour shortages, environmental disasters, Covid and Brexit could trigger shortages and price hikes.

Managing director Rachel Dobson said: ‘The recent floods in Europe have affected potato growers and processors in the region, with varieties grown for frozen chips particularly affected.

‘It means that UK pubs and restaurants serving popular dishes like fish and chips could find their usual supplier isn’t able to deliver.

‘The shortage abroad is likely to have a knock-on effect on availability of UK-grown potatoes.

‘Come Christmas, we could find that the roast potato, a staple of festive dinners, is also in short supply.’

Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands were among the nations to be hit by devastating flooding in July, which killed hundreds of people and destroyed an estimated 20,000 hectares of farming landing – according to the Irish Farmers Association.

The Sun reports that farmers are expecting a smaller and lower quality yield.

