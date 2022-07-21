Tesco report they have implemented a ‘fix’, after people became aware of a broken coupon exploit on TikTok.
Read More
It allowed them to get unlimited discounts on bags of confectionary.
A spokesman said: ‘We are aware of this issue and have implemented a fix which prevents the fraudulent use of this coupon.’
Customers were using printed complaint barcodes, or phone screenshots of them, at self checkout machines to avoid paying for extra bags of sweets.
There was no limit on the code, so it could be used several times.
SEE ALSO: Fundraiser launched to help ‘heartbroken’ family of ‘caring’ Portsmouth dad Frankie Fitzgerald with funeral costs
It was branded the Tesco Method, with people scrambling to find codes on the social media app.
A warning was implemented in one Portsmouth store in London Road, Hilsea.
It read: ‘Using the Tesco hack from TikTok is a form of theft.
‘Anyone caught using it will be prosecuted.’