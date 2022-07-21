Tesco report they have implemented a ‘fix’, after people became aware of a broken coupon exploit on TikTok.

It allowed them to get unlimited discounts on bags of confectionary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 'fix' has apparently issued for the Tesco Method, according to a spokesman. Picture: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images.

A spokesman said: ‘We are aware of this issue and have implemented a fix which prevents the fraudulent use of this coupon.’

Customers were using printed complaint barcodes, or phone screenshots of them, at self checkout machines to avoid paying for extra bags of sweets.

There was no limit on the code, so it could be used several times.

It was branded the Tesco Method, with people scrambling to find codes on the social media app.

A warning was implemented in one Portsmouth store in London Road, Hilsea.

It read: ‘Using the Tesco hack from TikTok is a form of theft.