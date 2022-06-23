Tim Hortons is coming to Chichester in West Sussex, it has been announced.

It will be the closest site to Portsmouth – with people craving the Canadian chain’s famous doughnuts having to travel to London to get their fix currently.

The Chichester restaurant will also be the second spot on the south coast, following the opening of a Tim Hortons in Plymouth previously.

Tim Hortons is opening up in Chichester. Picture: Tim Hortons

Located at Chichester Retail Park, Portfield Way, the new site is set to create up to 50 jobs for the local community, offering a combination of full-time and part-time roles with impressive progression and training opportunities.

The new restaurant will offer dine-in seating for up to 114 guests, as well as its renowned drive-thru service for those on-the-go. Delivery options will also be made available to those in the local area following the launch.

Customers can expect Canada’s favourite coffee, freshly baked donuts and Timbits, as well as delicious breakfast, lunch and evening meal options, including beef burgers, hot dogs, hot sandwiches and wraps.

A drink available at Tim Hortons when it opens in Chichester. Picture: Tim Hortons

It will be open from 6am to midnight, seven days a week.

Kevin Hydes, Chief Commercial Officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the U.K, said: ‘Chichester is a fantastic location for our newest Tim Hortons restaurant and drive-thru as we know there are already a number of fans in the area who have been asking us when we were planning to come to the city, so we are delighted the time has finally come.

‘Not only is this the first time our brand has opened in West Sussex, but it will be our most southerly, which means we are absolutely delighted to have the chance to bring our great service, food and drink to even more people in the UK.’

He continued: ‘We look forward to engaging with the Chichester community and are proud to be offering over 50 career opportunities for locals.