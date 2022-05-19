SP Wholesale have pulled Wonka Bars from sale as they contain nuts not mentioned on the label.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) have described the confectionary as a ‘possible health risk’.

Wonka Bars with specific batch codes and best before dates have been recalled as they may contain nuts not listed on the label.

A statement from the FSA said: ‘SP Wholesale is recalling Wonka Bar (Milk Chocolate) because it contains almonds (nuts) and peanuts which are not mentioned on the label.

‘This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to almonds (nuts) and/or peanuts.’

SP Wholesale are recalling the bars from customers with the batch codes 18121P and 33421P.

it is advised that customers do not eat 100g packs with the best before dates of June 30, 2023, and November 30, 2023.

Both the batch does, and the best before dates, are found on the back of the packaging next to the bar code.

The company advised customers who have bought the afflicted products to not consume them – returning them to the store they bought them from for a full refund.

This can be done with or without a receipt.

It is not the first problem that has arisen with Wonka Bars.

A warning was issued other counterfeit versions appearing in shops, and online.

The FSA added: ‘Our advice to consumers If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to almonds (nuts) and/or peanuts, do not eat it.