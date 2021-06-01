George Purnell, of Koop+Kraft in Cowplain

George Purnell, who runs Koop+Kraft in Cowplain, has said that the restaurant has been busy, and people have flocked in during the first weeks back being open after restrictions were eased on Monday, May 17.

But he is urging people to continue visiting small, independent venues to ensure they keep generating the income they need to survive being closed for so long.

He said: ‘The next few months – and potentially even years – are crucial for the hospitality industry, having been unable to trade properly for almost half the year – not to mention the first two lockdowns.

‘A lot of people are keen to socialise again and now that restaurants are open for dine-in, everyone’s heading out. It’s important that people consider independent venues when going out for dinner or drinks with friends.

‘Businesses of all sizes have struggled, but smaller ones haven’t got as much support behind them and loss of business can affect them much more. The first few weeks are exciting when things reopen and there’s a lot of momentum among diners who are keen to head out, but things tend to die down after the novelty has worn off.

‘It’s important that we keep that momentum going and keep supporting the hospitality industry continuously.’

Entrepreneur George set up Koop+Kraft in London Road in January 2018 after previously working in the hospitality industry in other restaurants.

After a successful first couple of years in business, which even saw him win awards, he was forced to close due to lockdown.

After a brief reprise between lockdowns, he was forced to close again in December and was operating as a takeaway until May 17 because of a lack of outdoor seating.

He said: ‘It was hard for us, watching all of the restaurants and bars open for outdoor dining, but for venues like ours, that have outdoor seating but not enough to justify opening, it just wasn’t economical.

‘Having said that, it’s exciting for us now being open and it’s so good being able to do what we do best. We’ve had time to focus on future plans and ensure everything is to the highest standard it can be.

‘Fingers crossed this is the last lockdown and the hospitality industry is on the way up from here.’

Koop+Kraft is now open for bookings at koopkraft.co.uk