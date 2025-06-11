Plans to transform the former Homebase store in Fareham into a new supermarket could take a step closer to becoming a reality with a key decision over a planning application expected at the end of this month.

Sainsbury’s submitted the application to Fareham Borough Council in October last year to take over the now vacant unit on Newgate Lane with the hope that it would go through quickly. It had initially earmarked work to start early this year but it is still under consideration with a decision expected by June 30.

Hampshire County Council Highways (HCC) raised concerns about the proposals, seeking further information on potential increased traffic in the area, as well as raising concerns about the amount of car parking spaces available and the set up for cyclists and walkers. Farmfoods, Matalan, Pets at Home and Costa currently also operate at the site, with Homebase having closed in December last year.

There is an overfill car park across the road in Frankport Way, however, HCC flagged in the application that the “lack of clear signage may discourage its use” and thus cause “congestion and delays for customers”. The car park is also currently used by non shoppers which could cause further capacity issues.

The county council also raised concerns about the suitability of travelling to the site for non-drivers. While it acknowledged “walking and cycling infrastructure near the site is generally good”, the Fareham Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan 2022 (LCWIP) suggested improvements along Newgate Lane which HCC echoed.

The latest comments in March show that Sainsbury’s proposed addressing the the issue by contributing £20,000 to the improve the cycling and walking route to the site if the application is approved. A car park management plan will also be put in place with a maximum stay of four hours to help manage any potential capacity issues with additional signs also proposed directing to the overflow car park.

HCC has also suggested the conditions that no development can take place until the footpath from the car park to Newgate Lane has been completed and cycle parking has been added. These conditions are listed as in the interest of “pedestrian safety” and to “support sustainable travel”. The application remains under consideration with Fareham Borough Council at this time.

If approved it will be largely welcomed by residents who have shown their support. One person commented on the application and said: “I totally support this application, at the moment going to Sainsbury's at Broadcut means struggling through the Fareham town traffic causing even more pollution.”

Another person said: “I firmly support this proposal from Sainsbury's. It is a nightmare trying to get through Fareham to the existing one from Gosport, and is additional miles/air pollution that can be removed by approving the new store on Newgate lane.”

It has not received unanimous backing though with one member of the public concerned by the potential of increased traffic. They said: “Parking and queueing on Newgate Lane will be a major issue. On quiet days, with the shops virtually empty, the car park is still extremely busy, as a result. The overflow carpark is completely unknown to most visitors and not signposted to draw attention to it either.”

To view or comment on the plans visit Fareham Borough Council’s planning portal and search for application P/24/1302/VC.