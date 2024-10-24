Sainsbury's takes major step forward in plans to convert Fareham Homebase store into a supermarket

By Noni Needs

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2024, 12:19 BST
Sainsbury’s has taken a major step forward in its plans to convert Fareham’s Homebase store into a new supermarket.

Fareham Borough Council has received a planning application from the supermarket chain asking to permit the existing Homebase unit at Collingwood Retail Park to sell food and other convenience goods. The shop is already a retail unit so doesn’t need a change of use but planning permission is needed as the Fareham store is limited in the goods it can sell. 

If successful, Sainsbury’s planning consultants Alder King said it wants to work quickly to convert the shop starting early in 2025. It said it will create up to 100 full and part time jobs for Fareham locals, opening later next year. Meanwhile Homebase is due to close in December as part of the changes.

Closure signs have appeared outside Homebase in FarehamClosure signs have appeared outside Homebase in Fareham
Closure signs have appeared outside Homebase in Fareham | The News

Alder King’s planner, Emily Johnson said: “This development will enhance convenience for shoppers, foster healthy competition, increase consumer choice, and contribute positively to the local economy. Bringing Sainsbury’s quality and value food offering to the area, along with an in-store Argos.”

The retail park includes Farmfoods, Matalan, Pets at Home and Costa and is bordered by Newgate Lane, Frankport Way and industrial buildings.

The transport statement prepared by Mayer Brown said the current gross internal area of the Homebase store is 4,631 square metres, including the mezzanine and garden centre. 

Sainsbury’s proposes a gross internal area of 3,249 square metres removing the garden centre and enlarging the back of house leaving an internal shop floor area of 2,276 square metres. Up to 185 square metres can be used for the sale and display of catalogue showroom retailer, Argos.

The shared car park provides about 287 total parking spaces, 195 spaces within the main retail park and 92 in an overspill car park on the opposite side of Frankport Way. 

Ms Johnson said at the end of August 2024, Sainsbury’s announced “exciting” expansion plans to open new supermarkets at a variety of locations nationwide. All these locations are currently operating as Homebase stores, selling and displaying DIY, homeware, gardening, and household goods.

The council planning officers will decide on the application by November 27. To view or comment on the plans visit Fareham Borough Council’s planning portal and search for application P/24/1302/VC.

