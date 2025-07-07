Drayton salon brings home two awards

The Barnet Lodge in Drayton brought home 2 hair awards from last night's WELOVE HAIR PRO AWARDS 2025.

Chan Collins and Abbie Kimber from The Barnet lodge hair salon brought home 2 hair awards from the WELOVE HAIR PRO AWARDS 2025.

Chan was awarded the title Client's Favourite Hairstylist 2025 and Abbie was awarded the Spotlight recognition award!

Chan says...

I am so proud of me and Abbie Kimber and of course my salon!

CHAN TOOK THE TITLE OF Client Favourite Hairstylist 2024 – Thanks to YOU! ✨

I’m beyond honored (and honestly still a little speechless!) to have been named Client Favourite Hairstylist – and it’s all because of you.

To every client, family member and friend who’s sat in my chair, trusted me with their hair, shared their stories and supported my journey – thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your loyalty, support, love and kind words made this possible and I don’t take a second of it for granted.

This award isn’t just mine – it’s ours. I’m so grateful to do what I love every day with the best clients anyone could ask for. Here’s to more great hair days and awards ahead!

ABBIE TOOK A SPOTLIGHT RECOGNITION AWARD - she is an unbelievable hairstylist and I count my lucky stars everyday to be blessed with her as part of my team! I'm so proud of what she does every day in the salon! With so much love and gratitude,(CHAN AND HER TEAM) COME AND VISIT THE SALON IN DRAYTON!