Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to add another takeaway kiosk to the Eastney Coffee Cup have been submitted to help reduce lengthy queues.

Knight Consulting has submitted a full planning application to Portsmouth City Council for a minor extension to the popular beachfront cafe. The proposal is to extend the front facade to provide two kiosks to help with queues forming for takeaway drinks and food.

Planning documents state: “The small extension is not out of keeping with the façade of the building or the local area. The extension will match the existing palette of materials currently on site such as the dark wood panels, the metal-clad roof etc. This is to help the queuing that forms during the summer period as it becomes dangerous and avoids people blocking the footpath and highway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to reiterate that this is not an intensification of the site as it is in Coffee Cup’s vision to help the highways by adding a second hatched serving window.

“Currently on the existing site, people are ordering ice cream, coffee and other beverages from the single hatched window and is proving difficult for public people just passing by due to the large queues as orders are processed whilst purchases remain at the server.”

Coffee Cup, on Eastney Esplanade, originally had a mobile kiosk on the site when it opened in 2007 and opened the coffee house in 2015. The application’s determination deadline has been set for October 15.